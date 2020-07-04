© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Convention Center Coronavirus Testing Site Closed for Independence Day

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 4, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT
Photo: Jacob Morrison
Photo: Jacob Morrison

State-supported coronavirus testing sites are closed for the holiday. 


The drive thru coronavirus testing site is closed at the Orange County Convention Center today in honor of the Fourth of July.

In a Tweet, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said the site along with other state-run testing sites will reopen on Sunday, July 5th at 9 am.

In Central Florida, other testing sites that are affected by these holiday hours include:

Volusia County: Publix at Saxon Crossings

Brevard County: Eastern Florida State College

Lake County: Publix at Tavares Crossroads

Yesterday, 1,889 swabs were collected at the OCCC test site, marking 55,757 tests in total performed on-site since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

For a full list of state-supported coronavirus testing sites click the link.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Coronavirus Pandemictesting sitesCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details