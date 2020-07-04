Orange County Convention Center Coronavirus Testing Site Closed for Independence Day

State-supported coronavirus testing sites are closed for the holiday.





The drive thru coronavirus testing site is closed at the Orange County Convention Center today in honor of the Fourth of July.

In a Tweet, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said the site along with other state-run testing sites will reopen on Sunday, July 5th at 9 am.

In Central Florida, other testing sites that are affected by these holiday hours include:

Volusia County: Publix at Saxon Crossings

Brevard County: Eastern Florida State College

Lake County: Publix at Tavares Crossroads

Yesterday, 1,889 swabs were collected at the OCCC test site, marking 55,757 tests in total performed on-site since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

For a full list of state-supported coronavirus testing sites click the link.