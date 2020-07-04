In-Person Graduation Ceremonies Back On At Brevard County Public Schools

Each of the district's high schools will hold outdoor ceremonies beginning in mid-July.





When Brevard County Schools students don their caps and gowns to receive their diplomas starting July 18th, there will be a number of health and safety precautions in place to protect them, guests and faculty and staff.

That includes mandatory face masks for anyone in attendance, along with temperature checks at admission and six feet of social distancing inside venues.

No one is allowed on the field before, during or after the ceremonies, and all indoor activities including graduation practices and other traditions have been cancelled.

In a statement released earlier this week, the district says everyone is expected to immediately exit after ceremonies have ended.

BPS Superintendent Mark Mullins says he's grateful that they were able to make this a reality for the Class of 2020.

"This plan makes it possible for our graduates to experience an in-person ceremony surrounded by classmates and family and to be individually recognized while receiving their diploma," Mullins wrote.

"It will, however, require a willingness on the part of our students and their guests to comply with added health and safety measures which will be strongly enforced.”

Anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus, has flu-like symptoms including a fever or who may be at high-risk should not attend in person. A live stream will be available online.

Here's the schedule so far:

July 18 – 9:00 AM Cocoa Beach

July 18 – 5:00 PM Astronaut

July 18 – 5:00 PM Satellite

July 18- 7:00 PM Rockledge @ McLarty

July 18 – 7:00 PM Viera

July 18 – 8:30 PM West Shore @ Satellite

July 23 – 7:00 PM Heritage

July 24- 7:00 PM Cocoa

July 24 – 7:00 PM Melbourne

July 24 – 7:00 PM Merritt Island

July 24 – 7:00 PM Space Coast

July 25 – 8:30 AM Eau Gallie

July 25 – 9:00 AM Bayside

July 25 – 9:00 AM Palm Bay

July 25 – 9:00 AM Titusville

July 25 – 10:00 AM Edgewood @ Merritt Island

TBA Brevard Virtual

TBA Adult Education