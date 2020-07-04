In-Person Graduation Ceremonies Back On At Brevard County Public Schools
Each of the district's high schools will hold outdoor ceremonies beginning in mid-July.
When Brevard County Schools students don their caps and gowns to receive their diplomas starting July 18th, there will be a number of health and safety precautions in place to protect them, guests and faculty and staff.
That includes mandatory face masks for anyone in attendance, along with temperature checks at admission and six feet of social distancing inside venues.
No one is allowed on the field before, during or after the ceremonies, and all indoor activities including graduation practices and other traditions have been cancelled.
In a statement released earlier this week, the district says everyone is expected to immediately exit after ceremonies have ended.
BPS Superintendent Mark Mullins says he's grateful that they were able to make this a reality for the Class of 2020.
"This plan makes it possible for our graduates to experience an in-person ceremony surrounded by classmates and family and to be individually recognized while receiving their diploma," Mullins wrote.
"It will, however, require a willingness on the part of our students and their guests to comply with added health and safety measures which will be strongly enforced.”
Anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus, has flu-like symptoms including a fever or who may be at high-risk should not attend in person. A live stream will be available online.
Here's the schedule so far:
July 18 – 9:00 AM Cocoa Beach
July 18 – 5:00 PM Astronaut
July 18 – 5:00 PM Satellite
July 18- 7:00 PM Rockledge @ McLarty
July 18 – 7:00 PM Viera
July 18 – 8:30 PM West Shore @ Satellite
July 23 – 7:00 PM Heritage
July 24- 7:00 PM Cocoa
July 24 – 7:00 PM Melbourne
July 24 – 7:00 PM Merritt Island
July 24 – 7:00 PM Space Coast
July 25 – 8:30 AM Eau Gallie
July 25 – 9:00 AM Bayside
July 25 – 9:00 AM Palm Bay
July 25 – 9:00 AM Titusville
July 25 – 10:00 AM Edgewood @ Merritt Island
TBA Brevard Virtual
TBA Adult Education