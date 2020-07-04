Fans Will Return to the Stands at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday

A limited number of fans will return to the Daytona International Speedway Saturday for the IMSA WeatherTech 240 race.





The 2 hour, 40 minute race marks a lot of firsts for the Daytona International Speedway.

It's the first time fans will be allowed back in the stands since they were closed to the public in mid-March during the first spike in coronavirus cases.

It's also the first time the public will be in attendance at a race in Daytona since NASCAR passed a Confederate flag ban in June.

And it's the first time in ten years that a IMSA race will be held at the iconic track. The last IMSA races were run in 1967-1985, 2000 and 2002-2010.

Only 5,000 fans will be allowed to watch the Daytona Prototype (DPi), GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona championship classes compete in the first part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Limited seating will be available in the front stretch grandstands and from RV camping sites at the Turn 1 & 2 areas of the infield near the Carousel Turn.

All fans must submit to a health screening in order to be admitted, and then are required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing inside the venue.

The race begins at 6:05 pm weather permitting, and will be aired on NBCSN.

Two drivers, Jimmie Johnson and Felipe Nasr, are already out of the race after testing positive for coronavirus on Friday.



