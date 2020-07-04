Another Record in Florida: More than 11,000 New Coronavirus Cases Added Friday

The Florida Department of Health has reported 11,458 new coronavirus cases.





For the third consecutive day in a row, Florida reported more than 9,000 new daily coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, the state's department of health said 11,458 people had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, June 3, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 190,052.

More than 15,000 people have been hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 and 3,803 people have died.

Orange County had its highest daily coronavirus count yesterday at 1,166 new cases, bringing the total number of residents sick with the virus to 13,262. More than 480 people are hospitalized in the county and 59 people have died.

Elsewhere in Central Florida, here are the rundowns so far:

Osceola County: 2,781 cases, 203 hospitalizations, 26 deaths

Seminole County: 3,205 cases, 183 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Volusia County: 2,604 cases, 240 hospitalizations, 58 deaths

Brevard County: 2,453 cases, 127 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

Lake County: 1,694 cases, 132 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

Sumter County: 408 cases, 57 hospitalizations, 17 deaths