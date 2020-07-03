More Than 20 TSA Officers Tested Positive for Coronavirus at MCO Last Week

Three TSA officers at Orlando International Airport tested positive for coronavirus late Friday night.

In a message sent to staff on Friday, Federal Security Director Pete Garcia says that three more TSA officers have tested positive for coronavirus.

Garcia said the officers' last day at the security checkpoint at MCO was June 26 and that they will remain out of operation until they are cleared by a doctor.

He says the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority continues to deep-clean security checkpoints and other work areas and recommends officers wear a face mask and maintain social distancing outside of work.

TSA officers at the airport are now required to wear a face shield or googles over their face masks if they work in a position that puts them in direct contact with the public.

Deputy Federal Security Director Greg Hawko called workers back from their modified shorter work schedule to their full five day a week schedule on Wednesday to prepare for the busy July 4th holiday.

With these latest positive test results, 21 officers in Orlando have fallen ill with coronavirus the week of June 28, 33 since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March.

A whistleblower told NPR that the agency had not provided workers with enough PPE, putting them at a higher risk of contracting the virus.