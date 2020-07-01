© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Downplays Beach Concern Ahead Of July 4th

By Matthew Peddie
Published July 1, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT
Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE
Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s more concerned about people having parties indoors than going to the beach for July 4th weekend.

Many South Florida beaches will be closed for the holiday due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

At a press conference in Daytona Beach today, DeSantis was asked whether Volusia County leaders should do the same.

“You know, doing things outdoors in Florida is less risky than doing things where you’re packed indoors," he said.

"So I think having the parks and having beaches, obviously, you know, it needs to be controlled, I think most of the localities like Brevard and here in Volusia have done that, but by and large the virus does not like sunshine, heat and humidity.”

DeSantis said people 65 and older should try to limit their exposure to crowds.

“If you’re somebody who is 65 or older, if you’re somebody who has a significant underlying medical condition, maybe your immune system’s compromised, some of the other key indicators that we’ve been talking about for months, I would be very cautious about the close contacts that you’re having outside the home.”

He said it’s also the responsibility of people who aren’t in those categories not to put others at risk.

coronaviruspandemicCentral Florida NewsHealthbeaches
Matthew Peddie
