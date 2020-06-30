© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
27 TSA Officers at MCO Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Agency Mandates Additional PPE

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 30, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Photo: Josue Ramos
Photo: Josue Ramos

TSA officers are now required to wear additional PPE at security checkpoints at the Orlando International Airport.

TSA officers are already required to wear face masks, but starting Wednesday they’ll be required to wear goggles or a face shield as well. 

In a message sent to staff, the airport’s Deputy Federal Security Director Greg Hawko said the new rule only applies to officers who work in direct contact with the traveling public. 

Hawko said those roles include officers conducting pat-downs and bag searches and Explosive Detection Canine Handler teams during operations. 

He said once the agency receives an additional shipment of face shields, all officers will be required to wear the plastic shields over their face coverings. 

Twenty-seven officers at the airport have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in mid-March. 

The airport has installed Plexiglas barriers at security checkpoints and is deep cleaning as part of increased safety measures.

