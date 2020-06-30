© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Space Tourism Promises Fresh Perspective Of Planet Earth

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 30, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT
Rendering of Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune in flight over Florida's Space Coast. Photo: Space Perspective

As early as next year, space tourism company Space Perspective will ferry humans to the edge of space using a giant hydrogen-filled balloon. The capsule will have all the comforts of home – like a bar and a bathroom – and promises breathtaking views of the curvature of the Earth and blackness of space.

As more and more space tourism ventures come online, how will greater access to space change how humans perceive this planet? We’ll talk with Space Perspectives CEOs Jane Poynter & Taber MacCallum about the dawn of space tourism.

Then, why do some planets have rings? We’ll talk with our panel of expert scientists on this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment.

