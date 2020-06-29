© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Convention Center Test Site Sets Record for Daily Coronavirus Tests

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 29, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT
Spc. Joshua Meeker, from the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, collects samples at the Orange County Convention Center Testing site. The drive through testing site is ramping up capacity this week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)
107th Mobile Public Affairs Deta
/
;s:17:

The Orange County Convention Center test site hit a new record Sunday when it conducted more than 1,700 coronavirus tests. 


1,763 people were tested for coronavirus on Sunday at the OCCC test site. 

Spokesperson Mike Jachles says the average wait time for a standard coronavirus test as of noon is five hours. 

Jachles said with the increased demand for testing, patience and planning go a long way.

“And with the planning what we mean is make sure that your car has a full tank of gas, make sure that your air conditioning works and also  your windows must fully open and close they have to be working as well or you will not be tested.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/13002-clip.wav"][/audio]

Jachles also recommends bringing water and a snack as people must remain in their cars once they enter the site. 

He said the wait time can be longer for antibody tests that require a blood draw. 

“The antibody test is done on site and the results are given to the client in about fifteen to twenty minutes.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/13003_OCCC-TEST-SITE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Anyone with a legal ID who is eighteen years or older is eligible for testing at the site. 

The site has already reached its capacity for antibody testing for the day.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusOCCC test siteFlorida PIOsCentral Florida NewsHealthtesting
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details