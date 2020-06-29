© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Animal Services Temporarily Closes After Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 29, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT
Photo: Joel Martinez

Orange County Animal Services has temporarily closed to the public after employees tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend. The shelter will reopen when it is safe to do so.

Three Orange County Animal Services employees tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

In a statement on Facebook, the shelter said the decision to temporarily close was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of staff and visitors. 

Essential workers will remain on site to care for pets and sanitize the building. 

Residents who need to reclaim a lost pet should email AnimalServices@ocfl.net to set up an appointment.

Anyone dropping off a stray pet must remain in their car throughout the process to stop the spread of the virus.

 

