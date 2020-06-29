© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis Cuts $150K Meant for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida From Budget

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 29, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT
Photo: Max Delsid
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed more than $1 billion in budget items on Monday. Money meant for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida’s Culinary Workforce Training Program was part of the cuts. 

The food bank had requested an additional $150,000 needed to boost student enrollment in the Culinary Workforce Training Program.

Spokesperson Kelly Quintero said right now they can only serve about 60 students per graduating class. 

“It's about shortening the line of those in need not just continuing to feed the line as we do every day.”

Quintero said the program was already offering temporary assistance to help alumni who have been furloughed or laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

“And it’s a really difficult situation because they’ve done everything that we’ve taught them to do and here they are facing the same situation that many Floridians are facing today.”

Quintero said without this money from the state, they’ll turn to the local community to make up the difference. 

She says the 16-week jobs and life skills training program helps low-income students find careers in the hospitality sector. The program has a 100 percent placement record.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur
