Georgia driver accused of shooting at vehicles on I-75

A 41-year-old Georgia man has been arrested after Sumter County sheriff's deputies say he shot at other vehicles while driving on Interstate 75.

[caption id="attachment_157885" align="alignleft" width="320"]

Miguel Espinoza Navarro. Photo: Sumter County jail[/caption]

Miguel Espinoza Navarro, of Forest Park, Georgia, is being held without bail on several charges, including aggravated assault and resisting an officer.

The Sheriff's Office got calls Saturday evening about a driver waving a gun and shooting at cars from a black Ford pickup truck.

Sheriff's officials say he rear-ended another vehicle on the interstate near Bushnell but continued north for another three miles, where he crashed into a guardrail.

He had a standoff with deputies there and then threw his gun away, drove for a few hundred feet, crashed again, ran and was captured after being stunned with a Taser.

Deputies say multiple vehicles were hit by bullets but no one was injured.