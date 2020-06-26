© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Three killed in crash near Ocala when pickup crosses centerline

By Joe Byrnes
Published June 26, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people were killed when a pickup crossed the centerline on State Road 200 in Marion County. Photo: MCSO
Three people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles on State Road 200 southwest of Ocala this morning.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Patrick Riordan says the crash occurred near County Road 484 around 6:30 a.m. when a pickup truck hauling a trailer crossed the centerline.

A 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl in a Kia sport utility vehicle were killed. An 11-year-old passenger was injured.

The other fatality was a 73-year-old woman in a Honda sedan.

The male driver of the truck was seriously injured.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
