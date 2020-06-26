© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greenberg drops out of race for Seminole County tax collector

By Joe Byrnes
Published June 26, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT
Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Joel M. Greenberg. File photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Republican Joel M. Greenberg has withdrawn from the race for Seminole County Tax Collector.

Greenberg had resigned from the post earlier in the week after being indicted on federal charges of stalking and identity theft.

Prosecutors say he used the mail, Facebook and Twitter to falsely accuse a political opponent of sex abuse and white supremacy.

Daniel Day -- an independent candidate who qualified under the name Dani Mora Day -- also withdrew from the race around the same time late Thursday.

Now Brian Beute and J.R. Kroll will face off in the GOP primary on Aug. 18. The winner will go up against Democrat Lynn Moira Dictor in November.

Tags
Seminole County FloridaCentral Florida NewsJoel Greenberg
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details