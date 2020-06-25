© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Disney changing Splash Mountain, ride tied to Jim Crow film

By WMFE Staff
Published June 25, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT
Photo: Disney
Photo: Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Splash Mountain ride at Disney parks in California and Florida is being recast.

Disney officials said the ride would no longer be tied to the 1946 movie, “Song of the South," which many view as racist.

Instead, the revamped ride will be inspired by the 2009 Disney film, “The Princess and the Frog," which has an African-American female lead.

Disney calls the new concept inclusive and says it will speak to the diversity of the millions of people who visit Disney parks each year. The changes to the ride will be made at Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Splash MountainCentral Florida NewsDisneyOrlandoDisney WorlddisneylandBlack Lives Matter
