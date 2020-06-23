© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Race In Space

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 23, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT
First three Black astronauts to go to space, including Ronald McNair, Guy Bluford and Fred Gregory from the class of 1978 selection of astronauts. Photo: NASA
Protests across the country have highlighted systemic racism and turned the national conversation towards equality and justice. So how does racial inequality affect space exploration?

We’ll speak with Jarard Williams, a recent graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law about equality in space and the effort to inspire more diverse explorers. Williams recently gave a lecture called “The Dark Star: Black Representation in Space” on racial inequality in the space industry.

Then, Saturn's moon Titan is getting farther and farther away from the ringed planet. How do we know this -- and is Titan the only moon on the move? We’ll ask our panel of experts on this week’s segment “I’d Like to Know”.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
