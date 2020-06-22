© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
As Florida Passes 100,000 Coronavirus Cases, Orange County Says Those Testing Positive Are Younger

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 22, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT
Orange County's Dr. Raul Pino and Mayor Jerry Demings brief the media Monday as the county's cases and positivity rate continue to climb. Photo: Orange County
Florida COVID-19 cases have passed the 100,000 mark. Meanwhile, Orange County continues to see an increase in cases and health officials say the median age of positive patients is falling.

Orange County continues to track a record number of increasing coronavirus cases as testing continues throughout the region.

Along with triple-digit numbers of positive cases each day, the county’s positivity rate -- the proportion of all tests that are positive -- has skyrocketed, hitting more than 16 percent on Saturday.

The age of positive cases is getting younger. "In the last 14 day, our median age is 29 and 43 percent of all cases in the last two weeks are in people between 20 and 29 years old," said Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino.

Pino said an outbreak at a bar near UCF has been linked to 152 positive cases.

"The most important change in different dynamics has been that is going younger. That's the change for us here in Orange. It's happening all over the place. But for us, it has gotten dramatically younger," said Dr. Pino.

Leaders continue to urge residents to follow CDC guidelines to protect against the spread of the virus. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signed an executive order requiring most residents to wear a face covering in public.

"As we look at our numbers I think that is very important. With the numbers continuing to climb rapidly, it is really important that we were masks," said Demings. "After Saturday we saw 345 cases, which reinforces the necessity for the mandatory face mask order within Orange County

