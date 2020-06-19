Juneteenth: Its History and Significance Today

June 19th, or Juneteenth, is the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day the last slaves were freed in Texas, June 19th, 1865.

After the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month triggered a wave of protests across the country, there’s a renewed push to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

90.7’s Talia Blake spoke with Florida Representative Geraldine Thompson about the history of Juneteenth and its significance today.

via City of Ocoee Facebook Page

via City of Ocoee Facebook Page[/caption]

The Juneteenth Rally for Peace will begin Friday at 10 a.m. at Bill Breeze Park in Ocoee. Representative Thompson will be holding the two hour event in partnership with the City of Ocoee. The event is free to attend, and if you plan on attending, you are required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.