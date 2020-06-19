© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Juneteenth: Its History and Significance Today

By Talia Blake
Published June 19, 2020 at 5:11 AM EDT
The Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln declared all slaves freed. (via wikimedia)
June 19th, or Juneteenth, is the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day the last slaves were freed in Texas, June 19th, 1865.

After the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month triggered a wave of protests across the country, there’s a renewed push to make Juneteenth a national holiday. 

90.7’s Talia Blake spoke with Florida Representative Geraldine Thompson about the history of Juneteenth and its significance today.

[caption id="attachment_157273" align="aligncenter" width="310"]

104430665_3635941076421772_782550945213465571_n-310x400.jpg

via City of Ocoee Facebook Page[/caption]

The Juneteenth Rally for Peace will begin Friday at 10 a.m. at Bill Breeze Park in Ocoee. Representative Thompson will be holding the two hour event in partnership with the City of Ocoee. The event is free to attend, and if you plan on attending, you are required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

