More than Sixty Firefighters are Under 14-Day Self-Quarantine at the Orlando Fire Department

Seven firefighters with the Orlando Fire Department have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement released today, the department said the first firefighter tested positive on June 15.

More firefighters tested positive after the department provided rapid testing to workers with a possible exposure to the virus.

Out of an abundance of caution, 64 firefighters including the seven who tested positive have been put on a 14-day self-quarantine.

The fire department says its Health and Safety Division continues to provide rapid testing to employees with symptoms or direct exposure to these individuals.

Operations continue as normal as a majority of the firefighters who are under self-quarantine are part of the new hire class or work in the training division.

New hire orientation has been put on hold for the next two weeks as a precaution.

The Orlando Fire Department says it will continue to use PPE at stations and on emergency calls, maintain social distancing, perform wellness checks, and deep clean facilities.