© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

More than Sixty Firefighters are Under 14-Day Self-Quarantine at the Orlando Fire Department

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 17, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT
Photo: Matt Chesin
Photo: Matt Chesin

Seven firefighters with the Orlando Fire Department have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement released today, the department said the first firefighter tested positive on June 15. 

More firefighters tested positive after the department provided rapid testing to workers with a possible exposure to the virus. 

Out of an abundance of caution, 64 firefighters including the seven who tested positive have been put on a 14-day self-quarantine.

The fire department says its Health and Safety Division continues to provide rapid testing to employees with symptoms or direct exposure to these individuals.

Operations continue as normal as a majority of the firefighters who are under self-quarantine are part of the new hire class or work in the training division.

New hire orientation has been put on hold for the next two weeks as a precaution.

The Orlando Fire Department says it will continue to use PPE at stations and on emergency calls, maintain social distancing, perform wellness checks, and deep clean facilities.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsOrlandoHealthfirefightersOrlando Fire Department
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details