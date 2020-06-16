© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WWE Shuts Down Filming in Orlando After Performer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 16, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT
Photo: Glenn Carstens-Peters
Photo: Glenn Carstens-Peters

The WWE announced today that it’s stopped filming at its Orlando training and production facilities after a performer tested positive for coronavirus. 

The WWE says the performer was at the facility as recently as Tuesday June 9. 

In a statement released today, Associate Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Dugas says since then no other people on site have shown symptoms of the virus.

Dugas said all talent, production crews and staff will be tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution and to protect their health and safety.

The company plans on resuming their normal television production schedule pending test results. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis deemed the WWE an essential business-which allowed it to continue holding matches and filming throughout the pandemic. 

 

[embed]https://www.wmfe.org/from-the-pages-of-orlando-weekly-gov-ron-desantis-has-ruled-wwe-is-an-essential-business-in-florida-during-the-quarantine/152182[/embed]

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details