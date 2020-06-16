© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
How NASA's Reliance On Commercial Companies Is Shaping Space Exploration

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 16, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, is a mobile robot that will roam around the Moon’s south pole looking for water ice. Photo: NASA
NASA is relying more and more on the private sector to help its exploration efforts -- from building the next moon lander to transporting astronauts to the International Space Station.

So what does the future look like for this new dawn of commercial exploration? We’ll talk with Main Engine Cutoff podcast host Anthony Colangelo about the latest space business news and how leveraging commercial companies will help NASA reach places like the moon and Mars.

Then, magnetars are neutron stars with powerful magnetic fields with the power to destroy anything in their paths. So where did they come from? We’ll chat with our panel of expert scientists on this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment.

