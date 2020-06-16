© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Five Workers at Lakeland Base of Hurricane Hunters Test Positive for Coronavirus

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 16, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
NOAA Lockheed WP-3D Orion "hurricane hunter" aircraft (N43RF) departing Lakeland Linder International Airport in Lakeland, Florida, in 2019. Photo: NOAA
NOAA Lockheed WP-3D Orion "hurricane hunter" aircraft (N43RF) departing Lakeland Linder International Airport in Lakeland, Florida, in 2019. Photo: NOAA

Five employees at the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center in Lakeland have tested positive for coronavirus. Their work areas at the Hurricane Hunters base have been shut down to allow for deep cleaning.

The Hurricane Hunters have continued missions during the pandemic with the minimum crew members necessary and increased cleaning before and after flights. 

The team’s medical officers are monitoring the health of the remaining crew and support staff. 

In a statement, spokesperson Jonathan Shannon said the operations center remains ready to perform reconnaissance and response.

The five workers tested positive for coronavirus on June 12. 

Anyone in close contact with them has been placed under a 14 day self-quarantine.

