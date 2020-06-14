© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties Report Historic Daily Coronavirus Counts on Saturday

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 14, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT
Photo: Claudio Schwarz
Photo: Claudio Schwarz

There were more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in the state on Saturday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,016 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. That's 565 fewer than Friday's daily county-which set records for daily coronavirus counts in Florida with 2,581 positive results.

As of Sunday, there was a total of 75,568 people who have the virus in the state. There have been 2,931 deaths and 11,942 hospitalizations.

Orange County saw its highest number of daily coronavirus cases on Saturday-169 new residents are ill with COVID-19.

Osceola and Seminole counties also saw their highest daily coronavirus case counts with 22 and 46 new cases respectively.

Elsewhere in Central Florida, coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Here's the rundown so far:

Orange County: 3,030 cases, 369 hospitalizations, 46 deaths

Osceola County: 787 cases, 160 hospitalizations, 21 deaths

Seminole County: 751 cases, 123 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

Volusia County: 914 cases, 172 hospitalizations, 47 deaths

Brevard County: 534 cases, 77 hospitalizations, 15 deaths

Lake County: 449 cases, 80 hospitalizations, 16 deaths

Sumter County: 264 cases, 45 hospitalizations, 17 deaths

Rebekah Jones the fired DOH employee who developed the state's dashboard, has launched her own after she says she was asked to manipulate data to support a statewide reopening.

Check out her dashboard here.

Tags
coronaviruscovid-19Central Florida NewsOrange CountyDisney World
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details