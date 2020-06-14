© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Not magic? Disney sues Florida county over property taxes

By WMFE Staff
Published June 14, 2020 at 4:17 AM EDT
Photo: Brian McGowan
Photo: Brian McGowan

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — One thing that is not magic to Walt Disney World is the property taxes it must pay to a Florida county.

Disney is once again suing the Orange County property appraiser over 2019 tax assessments for its theme parks, resorts, employee buildings and other structures.

The company has filed similar lawsuits in past years.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Property Appraiser Rick Singh says the Disney complex has been undervalued for years.

Disney says it is challenging errors in the assessments.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrange CountyDisneyDisney Worldlawsuittaxestheme park
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details