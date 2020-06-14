Not magic? Disney sues Florida county over property taxes

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — One thing that is not magic to Walt Disney World is the property taxes it must pay to a Florida county.

Disney is once again suing the Orange County property appraiser over 2019 tax assessments for its theme parks, resorts, employee buildings and other structures.

The company has filed similar lawsuits in past years.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Property Appraiser Rick Singh says the Disney complex has been undervalued for years.

Disney says it is challenging errors in the assessments.