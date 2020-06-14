Kiwi's Pub & Grill in Altamonte Springs Temporarily Closes After Guests Test Positive for Coronavirus

The popular sports bar and restaurant announced the temporary closure yesterday.

In a Facebook message posted late Friday night, owner Rick Culmer said six different people who had visited Kiwi's Pub & Grill in the last week had tested positive for COVID-19.

Culmer urged any guests with symptoms of the coronavirus to get tested and to self-quarantine for fourteen days or until they are cleared by a medical provider.

He said the sports bar and restaurant would be "constantly monitoring the situation and reopen as soon as we feel confident that we can provide a safe and healthy environment."



"It is heartbreaking to feel that we have to take this drastic step. We feel that your time at Kiwi's is supposed to be a fun and relaxing experience and currently I don’t feel that we can guarantee that," he wrote.

Culmer said he took the step of temporarily shutting down the establishment to protect the health and safety of customers and staff.

Restaurants and retail stores are now open at 100 percent of their capacity under phase two of Gov. Ron DeSantis' reopening plan. Bars opened last week at fifty percent occupancy.

The state posted the highest daily number of new coronavirus cases on Friday-more than 1,900 people tested positive for the virus.

