© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Launching Another Batch Of Internet Satellites This Weekend

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 12, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT
The rocket booster launching this mission help deliver two capsules packed with supplies to the International Space Station. Photo: SpaceX
The rocket booster launching this mission help deliver two capsules packed with supplies to the International Space Station. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX is set to launch another batch of its internet satellites Saturday morning, aiming to blanket the globe with broadband access.

A batch of 58 of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites will head into orbit, hitching a ride on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. The batch will join the hundreds already in orbit, with plans for thousands of operational satellites to provide internet access nearly worldwide.

The constellation has drawn criticism from astronomers who say the satellites are visible in the night sky -- obscuring astronomical images. SpaceX is working to limit the reflectivity of the satellites during the early parts of deployment by attaching sunshades to each satellite.

Three imaging satellites for the company PlanetLabs will also hitch a ride into space. The rocket booster launching this mission help deliver two capsules packed with supplies to the International Space Station. SpaceX routinely lands the first stage of the rocket and reuses the booster, lowering the cost of launching payloads into space.

The launch window opens at 5:12 a.m. and weather remains favorable.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details