© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FHP trooper arrested, accused of sex with underage girl he met at crash scene

By Joe Byrnes
Published June 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT
delrusso

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Thursday night in Marion County on suspicion of having sex with a 15-year-old girl he met at a traffic crash.

Sheriff’s detectives say 26-year-old Christopher Michael Delrusso got the girl's phone number at the accident scene in March.

[caption id="attachment_156661" align="alignleft" width="347"]

CHRISTOPHER-DELRUSSO-MUG-347x400.jpg

Christopher Michael Delrusso. Photo: MCSO[/caption]

He later cited her for reckless driving and having no license and gave her his personal cellphone number.

They began to text and communicate over Snapchat, detectives say, and he admitted sending the girl a sexually graphic video.

She told investigators they flirted on the app, they cuddled in his patrol vehicle outside her home one evening and, earlier this week, had sex in the cab of his pickup truck.

Detectives say Delrusso admitted having sex with the girl.

They are looking for other possible victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office.

Meanwhile, Delrusso, who began working for the FHP 5 ½ years ago, has been fired.

Note: An FHP spokesman spelled the former trooper's last name "Del Russo," but arrest records, and previous news articles, indicate "Delrusso" may be the correct spelling.

Tags
Central Florida Newscrimemarion county florida
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details