Brevard County Sheriff's Deputy Resigns Over Facebook Posts

A sheriff’s deputy who posted messages on Facebook inviting law enforcement officers involved in violent incidents during recent protests to come and work in Brevard County has resigned.

Bert Gamin, a lieutenant in the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, was under investigation for posts he wrote on the Brevard County Fraternal Order of Police Facebook page last weekend.

The posts singled out officers from Atlanta, Buffalo and Minneapolis, saying, “we are hiring in Florida” and “we got your back”.

During a press conference today, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that review of Gamin's personnel file brought another incident to light.

“The documentation in his personnel file that was most concerning, was from an incident involving alleged racial overtones that occurred almost eight years before I became sheriff, and to be specific, approximately 15 years ago," said Ivey.

"The incident and statement involved comments to one of his subordinates at the time, and they were disrespectful and extremely unprofessional to say the least.”

Ivey said Gamin decided to resign, after he told him that he intended to fire him at the conclusion of the internal investigation.

He said the social media posts that led to Gamin’s suspension earlier this week were extremely distasteful and embarrassing to the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies.

“While there is no question that each of us has a first amendment right to express our opinions and feelings, Lt. Gamin’s comments showed very poor judgement, and even further, brought considerable embarrassment to our agency and other local police departments.”