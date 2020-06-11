© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Rick Brunson Discusses The State Of The Media

By Matthew Peddie
Published June 11, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
Rick Brunson
Rick Brunson

It’s a hectic time for news coverage- from the pandemic to nationwide protests- news organizations are on the front lines reporting these momentous stories. But many local papers are doing it with smaller and smaller newsrooms. 

University of Central Florida journalism instructor Rick Brunson joins us to talk about a project the journalism school launched: winterparksunshine.org to try and fill part of the void left by the departure of local newspapers, and other challenges facing the news business. 

data journalismCentral Florida NewsIntersectionWinter ParkLocal governmentmedia
