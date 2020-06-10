© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Second sinkhole opens up along Baseline Road near Ocala

By Joe Byrnes
Published June 10, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT
Traffic is being rerouted around a sinkhole on State Road 35 at Dogwood Road near Ocala. Photo: Joe Byrnes
Traffic is being rerouted around a sinkhole on State Road 35 at Dogwood Road near Ocala. Photo: Joe Byrnes

A second large sinkhole has opened up along State Road 35 near Ocala.

The wide but shallow sinkhole is in a retention area on the west side of the highway -- which is also known as Baseline Road.

[caption id="attachment_156435" align="alignleft" width="400"]

sinkhole2-400x187.jpg

A second large sinkhole has opened up on State Road 35 between Silver Springs and Belleview. Photo: Joe Byrnes[/caption]

The two southbound lanes near Poplar Road were closed Tuesday evening, but the inside lane has since been reopened.

About a mile north, the Department of Transportation is rerouting traffic around a sinkhole that opened up Sunday morning, causing an accident.

That hole -- estimated at 35 feet wide and 20 feet deep -- has swallowed part of the northbound lanes at Dogwood Road. 

The sinkholes are associated with heavy rains in recent days. 

It is not clear when they can be repaired.

Tags
Central Florida Newssinkholesmarion county florida
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details