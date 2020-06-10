© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Exhibit in Ocala seeks works by creative, innovative mask makers

By Joe Byrnes
Published June 10, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT
The exhibit at the Webber Center in Ocala has the working title "Masks and Makers." Photo: Joe Byrnes
The exhibit at the Webber Center in Ocala has the working title "Masks and Makers." Photo: Joe Byrnes

Are you a mask maker who has responded to the pandemic with innovation and creativity?

If so, the College of Central Florida's Webber Center wants to hear from you.

The Webber Center in Ocala has put out a call to mask makers for an exhibit that will open in mid-August. It has the working title "Masks and Makers."

CF fine arts professor Tyrus Clutter says he saw artists and designers asking themselves what they could offer to help frontline workers and then responding with 3-D masks and plexiglass creations.

Featuring those innovations was the original idea. But Clutter says the exhibit is open to much more than that.

"We would be interested in seeing what statements people are making with masks," Clutter said. "That could be just fashion. It could be political. It could be multiple other things. We won't know until get a lot of submissions from people exactly the direction we're going to go."

To answer the call, artists should send photos and other information via email to gallery coordinator Paul Shortt at shorttp@CF.edu by June 30.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsOcala
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details