Commercial Crew Astronauts To Stay On Station Until August

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken (L) and Doug Hurley (R) on the International Space Station. Photo: NASA
NASA says the two astronauts who launched from Kennedy Space Center last month will stay on the International Space Station until August.

A senior NASA official says the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule attached to the station is performing well. That means astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will remain on the station until about August before returning to Earth.

While there, NASA plans to have Behnken to perform a series of spacewalks to help upgrade the station’s power system.

The mission is a test of SpaceX’s new capsule. Its successful launch marked a return to human spaceflight from the U.S. and was the first crewed mission from Kennedy Space Center in nearly a decade. Because of scheduling and limited access to the ISS, NASA decided to extend Hurley and Behnken’s stay.

When they do return to Earth, Hurley and Behnken’s capsule will splash down in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Florida. A recovery team will bring them back to KSC.

NASA and SpaceX are set to launch another crew, including one Japanese space agency astronaut, to the station no earlier than August 30.

 

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
