James Webb Space Telescope: Finishing The Next Big Observatory

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 9, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: NASA
James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: NASA

The James Webb Space Telescope is nearing the finish line, with a campaign of full systems tests on the horizon. The mega space-based telescope is an incredible machine -- with a sunshield that once deployed in space will be the size of a tennis court.

Once it’s operational, the telescope will give scientists an unprecedented view of the infrared universe. But getting there has been a challenge -- with the telescope’s complexity adding to delays in developing and building it and the coronavirus pandemic further slowing down the project.

We’ll chat with Gregory Robinson, he’s the program manager for the James Webb Space Telescope, about what’s ahead for the observatory and how NASA plans to get it into space.

Then, what’s at the edge of our solar system? We’ll speak with our panel of experts on this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment -- exploring the Kuiper belt.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
