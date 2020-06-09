© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Update: FHP IDs type of truck in fatal I-75 hit-and-run

By Joe Byrnes
Published June 9, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
A fatal hit-and-run crash occurred on Interstate 75 south of Ocala early Tuesday morning or Monday night. Image: FHP
A fatal hit-and-run crash occurred on Interstate 75 south of Ocala early Tuesday morning or Monday night. Image: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a 2014-15 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT with a damaged front headlight assemble and right fender.

FHP investigators believe that type of truck struck and killed an Ormond Beach man on Interstate 75 south of Ocala early Tuesday. The driver left the scene.

The pedestrian had been walking on I-75 northbound. His body was found on a guardrail shortly after 7 a.m.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash is urged to call FHP at (800) 387-1290.

FHP: Hit-and-run driver kills man on I-75 near Ocala

(Original article) A 43-year-old Ormond Beach man is dead after being struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 75 south of Ocala.

Lt. Patrick Riordan of the Florida Highway Patrol says a motorist reported seeing the man's body on or near a guardrail along the northbound lanes around 7:13 a.m. Tuesday.

A trooper arrived and saw that the man was dead.

Riordan says the crash likely happened earlier Tuesday morning or Monday night. Pieces from a vehicle were found at the scene, but FHP has not yet determined the make of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the FHP at 1-800-387-1290.

Note: The FHP says it not yet clear that the vehicle was indeed black, as previously reported.

