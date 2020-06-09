© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Black Lives Matter Protesters in Orlando Talk George Floyd's Funeral, The Future of the Movement

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 9, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT
Protesters gathered outside of Orlando City Hall to mark the funeral of George Floyd in Texas today. 

Lanique Faison who was holding a Black Lives Matter sign, said she didn’t watch the televised service, as she felt it wasn’t for the public. 

“One his death shouldn’t have happened. Two his death was not for us to see. Three his funeral was not for us to see. It wouldn’t make me feel any better and I feel like that was just for his family.”

James Finfgeld said he's been watching Floyd’s funeral all day today-and he also rewatched the video of Floyd’s death.

“I watched the whole video again today and it made me sick. Like he wasn't moving on the ground and the guy was still kneeling on him. That's just ridiculous.” 

Standing a few paces away, Jessica Belanger says she watched some of Floyd’s funeral.

“It's happening and his family can have peace now. But at the same time he shouldn’t be having a funeral today because he should be alive and well with his family and his daughter and everything else experiencing life.” 

Faison, Finfgeld and Belanger all want to see changes to policing, from new training and screening policies to requiring officers who witness brutality to step in and stop it. 

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says his office will implement a “duty to intervene” policy which will require officers to intervene during and report on brutality. 
Tags
George FloydracismCentral Florida NewsPolice Brutality
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
