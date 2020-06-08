© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

No Injuries, Arrests Reported at Black Lives Matter Protests in Downtown Orlando this Weekend

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 8, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT
Protesters kneel in front of Orlando City Hall. Thursday, 06/04/20 . Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Protesters kneel in front of Orlando City Hall. Thursday, 06/04/20 . Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Orlando Police Department says no one was arrested during protests in downtown Orlando over the weekend. 

That’s after officers made more than a hundred arrests during the first week of protests over the death of George Floyd. 

Last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday police made no arrests during demonstrations in downtown Orlando.

Kristi King who helped coordinate protests in front of City Hall says the demonstrators realize there’s power in nonviolence. 

She says George Floyd’s killers have been arrested and Minneapolis leaders are talking about dismantling their city’s police department. 

“We’re now seeing a lot of real change happening because of these peaceful protests so I think honestly that people are going to continue to try to keep them as peaceful as possible.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/police.wav"][/audio]

Organizer Angela Herrera agrees. She said the movement redefining itself means this isn't a one-off occurrence.

“Folks are getting the message that in order for us to seek change, in order for change to be made we must be peaceful. And approach the situation in an orderly fashion to let officers and let officials know that this is something that we’re going to continue fighting for.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/police-brutality-two.wav"][/audio]

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer lifted the 8 pm curfew on Sunday morning after a weekend of peaceful protests. 

A 10 pm curfew remains in effect. 

No protesters were harmed after tornadoes touched down in Orlando on Saturday.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, click on the clips above.

Tags
George FloydracismnonviolencepacifismCentral Florida NewsPolice Brutality
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details