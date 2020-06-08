© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Gas Prices On The Rise

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT
Gas prices in Florida are on the rise. Florida drivers could soon pay over $2.00 a gallon.

Statewide, gas prices are sitting at about $1.90 a gallon right now where the national average is sitting just above $2.00 -- a 10 week high.

According to a report from AAA, Florida prices could rise 5 to 10 cents a gallon in the coming days.

"Crude oil and wholesale gasoline prices are rising in response to positive US employment numbers and OPEC's agreement to extend crude production cuts," said AAA's Mark Jenkins.

The current price per gallon is 70 cents less than last year.

Orlando, Fort Myers, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay have the lowest cost of gas in the state while West Palm Beach-Boca Raton has the highest cost of gas.

 

Brendan Byrne
