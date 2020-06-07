© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Former NFL star, Florida A&M coach Ken Riley dead at 72

By Joe Byrnes
Published June 7, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
Ken Riley. Photo: FAMU via Twitter
Former Cincinnati Bengals standout Ken Riley, who was also a coach and athletic director at his alma mater Florida A&M, has died. The university made the announcement Sunday.

Riley was 72.

He played 15 seasons for the Bengals as a defensive back, with 65 career interceptions for 596 yards, and five touchdowns. The interceptions rank fifth in NFL history.

He also recovered 18 fumbles.

Before his NFL career, Riley was a four-year starter at quarterback for the Rattlers.

Later, he returned to become Florida A&M's head football coach and then athletic director. The university did not reveal a cause of death.

