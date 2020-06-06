© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Tropical Storm Cristobal advances toward US Gulf Coast

By WMFE Staff
Published June 6, 2020 at 5:44 AM EDT
Photo: Kristin Brown
Photo: Kristin Brown

MIAMI (AP) — A re-energized Tropical Storm Cristobal advanced toward the U.S. Gulf Coast early Saturday, bringing with it the heavy rains that already caused flooding and mudslides in Mexico and Central America.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Cristobal’s maximum sustained winds strengthened to 50 mph (85 kph) early Saturday.

The storm is forecast to  close in on the U.S. Gulf Coast by Sunday night, gaining some more strength but not growing into a hurricane.

It could cause heavy rains from East Texas to Florida this weekend and into early next week.

