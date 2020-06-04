© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Feds: Orlando man impersonates U.S. marshal at protest

By Joe Byrnes
Published June 4, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
Federal prosecutors say John Wesley Mobley Jr. had a Glock-replica BB gun, a fake badge and handcuffs. Photo: DOJ
A 36-year-old Orlando man faces a federal charge after police say he impersonated a U.S. marshal during protests on Sunday.

The criminal complaint says John Wesley Mobley Jr. had a BB-gun resembling a Glock pistol, handcuffs and a fake badge. Orlando police say he threatened to arrest protesters who blocked his car and that he later caused a disturbance.

He told officers, quote, "I just wanted to help."

Mobley has a history of burglary and theft, and is already on probation for pretending to be a cop.

A few years ago, Gainesville police say he dressed up as an officer and, with a German shepherd impersonating a police dog, confronted an 11-year-old autistic boy and his family.

In that case, police say Mobley threatened to handcuff the child for not paying attention, which greatly upset the boy.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
