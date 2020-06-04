As Residents Protest George Floyd's Death, Orange County Hosts Virtual Town Hall To Discuss Law Enforcement And The Community

Orange County is hosting a virtual town hall to discuss law enforcement and the community. The event comes as residents continue to protest the death of George Floyd.

The virtual town hall Friday at 3:00 p.m. seeks to bridge a gap between the community and law enforcement while steering future police policy in Orange County.

“We felt that it was fitting for us to have some type of forum to hear our community an to address and come up with viable solutions to address what is going on as it relates to the recent occurrences," said Orange County's Ronda Robinson.

Leaders like Congresswoman Val Demings, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, and Sheriff John Mina are scheduled to attend along with community and faith leaders.

"Te focus will be on law enforcement, but it'll be an overall approach when it comes to diversity inclusion," said Robinson. "[We're] just trying to find resolve when it comes to race and community relations."

The conversation is part of Mayor Deming's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. initiative which promotes unity, diversity and connectivity through county events and town halls.

Up to 1,000 community members can take part in the discussion Friday byregistering online. The County will stream the conversation online and on Orange TV.