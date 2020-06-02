© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Inspiration & Innovation: What We Can Learn From SpaceX's Crew Dragon Launch

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 2, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT
On Saturday, SpaceX successfully launched two NASA astronauts from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a mission to the International Space Station. It’s the first time humans have launched from the U.S. since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

At a time when protests were breaking out across the county, for a brief moment, millions of people watched the launch and looked to the sky marveling at what humans are capable of doing.

We’re going to talk about the long-lasting impact of this launch -- from the inspiration it delivered to the innovation it paves the way for.

We’ll start with Jackie Wattles. She covers commercial space and innovation for CNN and was at the launch Saturday. She joins us to talk about how this moment paves the way for future innovation -- like missions to the moon and Mars -- and how it inspires others to take giant leaps once more.

Then, Kyle Jeter teaches astronomy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He made the three hour trip  twice to watch the launch with his son and plans to use this moment of inspiration in his classroom. We’ll talk with Mr. Jeter about how SpaceX’s launch will inspire the next generation of human explorers.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
