WATCH: NewsNight looks at Florida's schools and universities' plans for the future

Catch a new episode of WUCF TV's NewsNight on WMFE & WMFV at 6:30 p.m. Mondays.

This week on NewsNight, the panel, including WMFE reporter Brendan Byrne, looks at the latest on NASA’s Commercial Crew program as human launches return to the Space Coast. As schools break for the summer, the state’s university system is preparing for a phased return to campus. We’ll discuss how remote learning has changed education in Florida. Plus, all the latest on COVID-19.

About the show: NewsNight is a weekly program that gathers journalists from a variety of media outlets across the Central Florida area to dive deep into issues that have a wide-ranging impact in our community. Each week, topics will range from evergreen concerns, like education or the environment, to issues with important timely impact.

