© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Astronauts Capture Flag Left On International Space Station By Last Space Shuttle Crew

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 1, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT
(L to R) NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley and Chris Cassidy on board the International Space Station. Photo: NASA TV
(L to R) NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley and Chris Cassidy on board the International Space Station. Photo: NASA TV

NASA astronauts on board the International Space Station have captured an American flag left by the last space shuttle mission.

The crew of STS-135 left an American flag on the Shuttle’s last mission to the space station 9 years ago. The flag was left for the next crew launched from the United States to capture it.

Now, thanks to commercial partner SpaceX, the pilot of that last space shuttle mission Doug Hurley has secured the flag.

"We are lucky enough to be able to take it home with us and that'll be our plan," said Hurley from the station.

Hurley, along with astronaut Bob Behnken, launched from Kennedy Space Center Saturday on the first human mission from the U.S. in nearly a decade. Their launch ends a nearly decade-long reliance on the Russian space agency Roscosmos on rides to the ISS.

"I think the important point is just returning launch capability to the United States to and from the International Space Station," said Hurley. "That's what this flag really means"

Hurley and Behnken will remain on the station for at least a month before returning to Earth, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details