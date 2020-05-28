© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
University of Central Florida Offers Free, Unlimited Antibody Testing on Campus

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 28, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
Photo: Luann Hunt
Photo: Luann Hunt

The University of Central Florida started offering antibody testing in partnership with Aventus Biolabs at a campus parking garage on Thursday.

The tests are free and the only requirement is a doctor’s order.

Just like a drive-thru coronavirus test, antibody testing at Garage A on UCF’s campus is conducted inside a person’s car. 

But instead of spitting in a cup or getting a nose swab, Aventus Biolabs says this test consists of a quick and painless blood draw.

Aventus CEO Oliver Dawoud says most people will get their results within 24 hours. 

“They will receive results depending on the time of day, later that day or early the next morning.”

Dawoud says the lab can process up to 200 antibody tests an hour which is more than 4,500 tests a day.

Plus he says they continue to perform about 150 coronavirus tests a day on site. He says they've seen an increase in demand for these tests over the last week.

“Obviously seeing all that information is a little troubling I think it’s due to the fact that we’ve been obviously opening up the state a little bit more and that’s why we’re seeing the numbers.”

Dawoud says the only requirement for antibody testing at the site is a doctor’s order. 

The CDC says a positive result on an antibody test confirms exposure to the virus, but not necessarily immunity to it.


If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
