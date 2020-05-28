© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Florida law enforcement leaders condemn death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

By Joe Byrnes
Published May 28, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT
Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón addresses the death of George Floyd in a video on Facebook.
Law enforcement leaders in Central Florida have joined a chorus of police chiefs from America's big cities condemning the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

He died after a police officer knelt for several minutes on his neck.

Video shows the handcuffed black man pleading for help. He said he couldn't breathe and was about to die. Other officers stood by and watched.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina labeled the death: "Inexcusable, indefensible, and in my opinion unlawful."

On Wednesday, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón retweeted a chiefs association statement calling it deeply disturbing. He adds that cops should not hesitate to prevent a fellow officer from, in his words, "performing their duties contrary to our high standards."

On Thursday, Rolón spoke in a video on Facebook and Twitter.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri says the death is "appalling." Those officers, he says, make it more difficult for agencies everywhere to build trust.

