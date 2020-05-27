© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando College Football Fans: Get Ready for the "Cheesiest Bowl Game in History" At Camping World Stadium In December

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 27, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT
Photo: Dave Adamson
Photo: Dave Adamson

Camping World Stadium is scheduled to hold its 20th college bowl game in December between top teams in the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conferences. A new title sponsor and a name change means it will be “the cheesiest bowl game in history.”

Cheez-It won title sponsorship for what was formerly known as the Camping World Bowl changing the name of the game to the Cheez-It Bowl for the next three years.

Florida Citrus Sports Director Steve Hogan says the brand is a perfect fit for college football.

“But we certainly hope as proven to be a brand that’s highly active and fun and engaging. And we think it’s going to bring a lot of that to our social channels to the game day experience, game week, and really just all facets of our games.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/13005-clip-2.wav"][/audio]

Hogan says the sponsorship does not affect the name of the arena, which remains Camping World Stadium. 

But he says the coronavirus pandemic might affect how and when the Cheez-It bowl is played.

“And if that calls for us to be flexible about how the game is played, with fans, with no fans, with a date different than you're accustomed to seeing the post season played all those things are on the table and we're ready for any of those outcomes.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/13006_CHEEZIT_DANIELLE-1.wav"][/audio]

More than 4.7 million people watched last year’s game between Notre Dame and Iowa State.

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
