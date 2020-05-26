© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
St. Luke's United Methodist Church Distributes Food to Members of Orlando's Arts Community

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 26, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT
Photo: Feed the Need Florida
Photo: Feed the Need Florida

Volunteers at the church distribute food to performers, musicians, costume designers, characters, technicians, and entertainment managers every Tuesday from 11 am to 1 pm.

There were stilt-walkers and dueling pianos outside St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Tuesday during a weekly food distribution for members of Orlando’s arts community.

Sara Elliott is executive director of 4Roots-a nonprofit that partners with the church to provide home-cooked meals and bags of groceries at the drive-thru site.

She says they try to keep the event "high energy" with different live performances each week.

“So you know even though the food insecurity issues are very serious, these events actually tend to have some joy in them as well.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/13002_FEED-THE-NEED_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Elliott says they've seen an increase in demand for food since the site opened in April. She says that's when gig and contract work started to dry up.

She says food distribution at the site follows strict CDC and state guidelines to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission between volunteers and the people they serve.

“People come through in their cars. They will open their trunks and we’ll put the meals and the groceries in their trunk and wish them well and send them on their way with a wave and a smile.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/13003_FEED-THE-NEED_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The distribution site is open every Tuesday from 11 am to 1 pm. To find a list of food banks in Central Florida by zip code,click on the link.
If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

