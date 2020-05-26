© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's Finally Here: NASA & SpaceX Set To Launch Humans From U.S. For The First Time Since Space Shuttle

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 26, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
49928071692_83bca17eee_c
NASA/Kim Shiflett
/

It’s finally here. The launch of American astronauts from American soil is happening this week with the launch of NASA’s Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on a SpaceX rocket.

The launch of the Crew Dragon capsule with astronauts on board has been nearly a decade in the making. We’ll speak with The Atlantic’s staff reporter Marina Koren about the mission, how we got here and the challenges along the way.

Then, we’ll speak with former astronaut and SpaceX Direct Garret Reisman about the private company’s push to fly astronauts and the paradigm shift of commercial space vehicles.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details