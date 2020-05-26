It's Finally Here: NASA & SpaceX Set To Launch Humans From U.S. For The First Time Since Space Shuttle

It’s finally here. The launch of American astronauts from American soil is happening this week with the launch of NASA’s Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on a SpaceX rocket.

The launch of the Crew Dragon capsule with astronauts on board has been nearly a decade in the making. We’ll speak with The Atlantic’s staff reporter Marina Koren about the mission, how we got here and the challenges along the way.

Then, we’ll speak with former astronaut and SpaceX Direct Garret Reisman about the private company’s push to fly astronauts and the paradigm shift of commercial space vehicles.