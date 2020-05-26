DeSantis Sends Jamaican- and Cuban-American to Supreme Court

MIAMI (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two South Floridians from minority communities to the state Supreme Court.

DeSantis on Tuesday picked Renatha Francis and John Couriel to replace Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck.





DeSantis also appointed Luck and Lagoa to the court last year, but they were subsequently appointed to the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeal.

Francis has served as a circuit court judge since 2017, and the past six months in the family and probate division in Palm Beach County. She immigrated to the U.S. as an adult.

Couriel works in private practice, but previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney.