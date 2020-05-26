© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis Sends Jamaican- and Cuban-American to Supreme Court

By WMFE Staff
Published May 26, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
Gov. DeSantis holds a press conference at Orlando Health.
Gov. DeSantis holds a press conference at Orlando Health.

MIAMI (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two South Floridians from minority communities to the state Supreme Court.

DeSantis on Tuesday picked Renatha Francis and John Couriel to replace Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck.

DeSantis also appointed Luck and Lagoa to the court last year, but they were subsequently appointed to the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeal.

Francis has served as a circuit court judge since 2017, and the past six months in the family and probate division in Palm Beach County. She immigrated to the U.S. as an adult.

Couriel works in private practice, but previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney.

